The best Prime Day vacuum deals that are still available include discounts of up to $400 off on Amazon today

Robot vacuums are some of the pricier smart home gadgets you can get, which is why waiting until a sale like Amazon Prime Day is a smart shopping move. October Prime Day may be behind us, but you can still save on some robot vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums, today post-sale event. Some of our top picks for the best robot vacuums remain discounted, including models from iRobot and Shark. Here are the best October Prime Day vacuum deals you can still get today.

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

iRobot

The best robot vacuums take a chore than many of us would rather not do and automates it to the point where the most you have to do is set a cleaning schedule and empty a bin every once in a while. Of course, that level of smart home automation comes at a cost — which is why it’s a good idea to take the leap on that robo-vac you’ve been eyeing while it’s still on sale.

iRobot Roomba Vac robot vacuum for $190 ($60 off): This affordable Roomba gives you strong suction power in a sleek design, plus a companion app that makes it easy to set cleaning schedules.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum and mop for $699 ($401 off): This combo robo-vac and mop will drop its mopping pad down when it runs over hard flooring, and it comes with a self-emptying base.

Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner for $300 ($120 off): Shark’s robo-vac can clean both carpet and hard floors well and maps your home while it cleans so you can more easily send it to specific rooms and areas when you want. Its self-emptying base can also hold up to 60 days worth of debris.

Best Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums

There are some of us who actually enjoy vacuuming (guilty!), and for those folks, a cordless vacuum makes the most sense in 2024. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional, upright vacs, and some of them even come with self-emptying bases like their robot counterparts do. These are some of our favorites that you can still grab for less.

