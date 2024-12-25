The best ways to spend your $50 gift card
Yes, you can get some handy gadgets at the under $50 mark after Christmas.
If you received a bunch of gift cards for the holidays, consider it a blessing. Whoever gave them to you likely wanted to give you a gift you'd actually use, and rather assume (incorrectly), they wanted to ensure you'd get their money's worth on something you actually like. Maybe there's nothing on your wish list at the moment, but you're keen to spend that gift card on something that will make your commute easier or your home feel more cozy. Below are some of our favorite items that are well worth that $50 gift card you're eager to use up, from power banks to streaming sticks to smart lights.
A gadget that kills two birds with one stone is great, but three is even better. This handheld 3-in-1 fan rarely leaves my bag for a number of reasons. First, I run hot and I’m not happy about it. Summer and I do not get along, but I can get overheated even during the cooler months of the year. This cute, portable fan does a great job of cooling me down quickly when I need it most. That’s enough to get me to keep it in my bag at all times, but it punches above its weight by also being a flashlight and a portable battery pack. Sure, it’s not going to beat any of our top picks for the best power banks when it comes to efficiency, but it can top up my phone when it’s close to dying and I still need to call a ride-share home. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
Govee’s smart LED light bars are a steal at $50 for a pack of two. These light bars can shine bright in over 16 million colors, all customizable via Govee’s companion app. They can easily set the mood for a movie night, game night or holiday party, and control the whole thing with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. There’s also a fun music-sync mode that changes the lights in time with whatever music they’re listening to. These can stand upright, be laid flat or even be mounted behind a TV to enhance their home entertainment setup, so there’s a good chance you'll find the perfect place for them without too much hassle. — V.P.
I’ve used all kinds of travel cups over the years, but I’ll concede that my wife has found the best one yet. While there are trendier options, and Stanley will always be popular, Simple Modern’s Classic Tumbler has become my new favorite. It comes in 20-, 24- and 28-ounce sizes and includes two lids and a straw – everything you need for both hot and cold beverages. What’s more, this cup keeps my cold brew at its proper temperature for hours. In fact, the cup still has ice in it the next morning if I forget to empty it before then. Most importantly, everything is dishwasher safe, which isn’t always the case with insulated travel cups these days. — Billy Steele, Senior Reporter
If you ever played with those word refrigerator magnets back in the day, Ransom Notes will give you an instant shot of nostalgia. It also has what I think is the most important quality in a party game: no complicated rules, setup or explanation required. Each round starts with an open-ended question card, like “describe a frightening medical condition.” Players get a handful of magnetic word tiles that they then arrange into a (usually slightly nonsensical) answer to that round’s prompt. Each “ransom note” can be as elaborate (or not) as you want. You might have the perfect set of words to craft a plausible answer but, more often, you’ll have to get a little creative with your answer. Sometimes, a word or two is all you need.
Either way, the mix of word tiles, which leans a bit on the PG-13 side but isn’t as foul-mouthed as more “adult” party games like Cards Against Humanity, is such that hilarity will almost certainly ensue. Officially, each round is supposed to have a “winner,” with the game ending after a predetermined number of rounds are finished. But it’s just as fun if you forget trying to keep score and just let everyone try to come up with the funniest and most random notes they can dream up. — Karissa Bell, Senior Reporter
AirTags can keep tabs on far more than just keys. Though Apple doesn’t officially recommend its Bluetooth trackers for cats and dogs, it’s still a popular use. And of all the trackers I’ve tested, these come the closest to something that would actually work for moving objects. GPS tags offer more accurate location surveillance, but they tend to cost more and require a subscription, two factors that make them less-than-ideal gifts.
Though the AirTags rely on Bluetooth, the range is impressive and the triangulation between the tags and any nearby iPhone is eerily accurate, getting you within yards of a lost tag. Then the Ultra-wideband (UWB) directions will direct you to within a few feet. A friend of mine is the director of an animal shelter and they have four AirTag-rigged collars they put on "flight risk" dogs during foster transfers, just in case. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
Read more: The best Bluetooth trackers
If you must have a coffee every morning or you love a good hot chocolate or matcha in the afternoon, a frother like this one from Zulay will fit right into your kitchen. These handheld frothers are super convenient because they’re much smaller and easier to use than larger, standalone frothers or those that come attached to expensive coffee machines. This one in particular comes with three attachments so they can make lattes, cappuccinos and even scrambled eggs all with one device, plus it has a rechargeable battery and an included USB-C cable for powering up. It also comes with a handy cover, so you can toss it in your carry-on when you head out for a weekend trip. — V.P.
If you often forget to charge your phone before a long day or a night out, the Anker Nano Power Bank is a compact battery that attaches directly to the bottom of a device through a built-in USB-C connector. A tiny pack like this isn’t designed to fully recharge recent handsets: As we note in our power bank buying guide, it provided a 65 percent charge to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in roughly an hour. But it’s handy as an emergency lifeline for a phone on the verge of death, since the whole thing is about the size of a lipstick case and won’t force you to remember any cables. The included connector folds back into the device, making it harder to break, and there are four indicator lights to give you a sense of how much juice the bank has left. The battery linked here will work with Android phones and the latest USB-C iPhones; if you're using an older iPhone, know that Anker also makes a similar model with a Lightning connector. — J.D.
Read more: The best power banks
The next time you stays at a hotel, a compact media player like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K will make it easier to stream all your favorite shows and movies on the TV. That means no more squinting at a laptop or settling for the hotel’s shoddy channel selection. It may require some setup, but Roku’s streaming dongle can draw power straight from a TV’s USB port and works with most of the major streaming services and cable apps. Roku’s OS remains dead simple to navigate, while those with Apple devices can beam content straight to the stick over AirPlay. And, when others are sleeping, a “private listening” feature makes it possible to listen to what’s on TV through your smartphone. All of this has made the Streaming Stick 4K a top pick in our streaming device buying guide. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter
Read more: The best streaming devices
Even the most casual gamer will love 8Bitdo’s Ultimate 2.4G wireless controller. 8Bitdo makes some of our favorite gaming accessories, period, and it doesn’t hurt that most of them come at reasonable prices. This controller has a familiar, comfortable design with a D-pad, face buttons, two Hall Effect joysticks, plus two rear paddle buttons. In addition to working across most platforms, including iOS and Android, this model can be paired with the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. It has a 15-hour battery life — plenty to last through a hefty game-streaming session — and the charging dock it comes with is sleek and compact. — V.P.
Everyone can use an extra charger. This Anker magnetic charging pad has Qi2-certification, it can provide up to 15W of fast-charging power to supported smartphones (including iPhones) and its built-in magnets create a strong attachment to their device so it won’t easily slip off. That means you can pick up your phone and use it comfortably while it’s charging, rather than being forced to leave it on a countertop or nightstand for too long. We’ve all let our phones get close to zero before the day is up, and an accessory like this can make it easier for you to quickly power up when you need it most. — V.P.
The Blink Mini 2 is a great addition to your home particularly if you just moved out into your own place or you have a busy schedule and would like to keep a better eye on your home while you're out. This compact security camera records 1080p video, supports two-way talk and can alert them when motion is detected in its line of sight. Unlike the original Blink Mini, this second-gen model can be placed outside with the right adapter, and the new built-in LED spotlight helps it record clearer video in the dark. All of those features are ready to use once the Blink Mini 2 has been set up, no additional subscription required. But if you end up liking the system, you can consider paying for a Blink subscription to get access to smart alerts, unlimited cloud storage for up to 60 days and more. — V.P.
