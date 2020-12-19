Latest in Entertainment

Disney confirms ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a ‘Mandalorian’ spin-off series

It'll take place in the same timeline as 'The Mandalorian.'
Nathan Ingraham
16m ago
The Book of Boba Fett
When the season two finale of The Mandalorian dropped last week, it teased something called The Book of Boba Fett in a post-credits scene. It was clear that Boba Fett was going to get some time in the spotlight, we didn’t know if this was a movie, a new series, an arc on The Mandalorian or something else entirely. Today, Disney clarified that The Book of Boba Fett will be a full new series debuting in December of 2021. Furthermore, we know that it’ll take place in the same general timeframe as The Mandalorian, so it wouldn’t surprise us to see some crossover between these shows.

The tweet also confirms that the show will be executive produced by Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau along with Dave Filoni (executive producer of Star Wars Rebels) and prolific writer / director Robert Rodriguez (who recently directed episode 14 of The Mandalorian). Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, which they played in recent episodes of The Mandalorian. There isn’t much else to go on yet, most specifically who’ll be running the show, but given that it’s only a year away from debuting, we should hear plenty about it in the months to come. Another big question is when The Mandalorian will return for its third season — but with a big new series to debut, it wouldn’t surprise us to see season three pushed back a bit into 2022.

