The Eternal Life of Goldman is a gorgeous platformer that looks like a hand-drawn cartoon

There’s a new hand-drawn platformer coming to PC and consoles, and it looks absolutely breathtaking. The Eternal Life of Goldman , announced on Friday during THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase, is an upcoming title from Weappy Studio that’s “inspired by ancient fables and depicted in classic frame-by-frame animation.” There’s no release date just yet, but when it does come out, it’ll be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Weappy describes The Eternal Life of Goldman as “a vibrant yet dark platformer adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales and myths.”

Its protagonist is an old man who uses his cane to fight off legendary creatures in a land known as the Archipelago. The trailer gives us a glimpse at some gameplay footage, revealing a sprawling and gorgeously animated fantasy world. The developers say it’s designed to be challenging but not grueling, and encourages exploration to uncover all the secrets of the Archipelago.