The Fitbit Charge 6 drops to $100 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and among the many tech-related deals we’ve seen is one for the Fitbit Charge 6, which happens to be Engadget's best fitness tracker overall. This fitness watch has received a $60 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $100.

The Fitbit Charge 6’s popularity lies in the fact that it has over 40 exercise modes for it to track, up from 20 with the Fitbit Charge 5. You can pair the watch with any exercise machine that has Bluetooth compatibility so that you can see your heart rate in real time during your workout.

It also has a side button that works the touchscreen to navigate the tracker’s interface, an ECG app that warns you when your heartbeats become irregular and an EDA sensor that tells you how your body responds to stress. If you’re subscribed to YouTube Music Premium, you can skip through and control playback on YouTube Music through the device, helping you change songs distraction-free.

If you’re training for a marathon or a triathlon, the built-in GPS helps you map out your running and biking routes with great accuracy while keeping track of your heart rate and steps, among other stats. The GPS is even more helpful with turn-by-turn directions courtesy of Google Maps. Plus, you can use Fitbit Pay or Google Wallet if you happen to stop at a convenience store for a snack break.

Finally, one of its best features is that it can last seven days on a single charge, which is more than we can say for many other fitness trackers and smartwatches. If you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 is our favorite, and it’s even easier to recommend at this price.

