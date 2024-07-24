The Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop to $69

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day 2024 might be behind us but the deals keep coming and they don't stop coming. Folks with a Google Pixel or other Android device who are in the market for a set of budget-friendly earbuds may be interested in a discount on the Pixel Buds A-Series (they're compatible with iPhones too, but the integration won't be as deep on iOS products). These earbuds were already decent value at $99, and now they've dropped to an even more attractive price of $69 .

We gave the Pixel Buds A-Series a score of 84 in our 2021 review . They don't support wireless charging or have onboard controls, but otherwise we felt that they deliver excellent value for money (even more so now thanks to the current discount).

The sound quality is pretty darned decent and the buds can reduce background noise while you're on calls. You'll get up to five hours of listening time and 2.5 hours of talk time before you'll need to return the earbuds to the case, Google says. You'll seemingly get up to 24 hours of total listening time before you have to charge the case. Thanks to quick charging, you'll be able to add three hours of listening time after plugging in the case for just 15 minutes. While there's an adaptive sound function for automatically adjusting the volume, there's no true active noise cancellation here.

If you'd like something a more premium option, you can go with the Pixel Buds Pro instead. Those have dropped to $140, which is $60 off. However, they dropped to $120 during Prime Day.

