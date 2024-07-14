The Hatch Restore 2 smart sleep clock drops to a record low for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Getting into a good sleep routine can make a world of difference in your day-to-day life, and smart clocks like the Hatch Restore 2 are designed to help you achieve that. The popular sleep device, which allows for customized bedtime and wake-up routines, is deeply discounted on Amazon right now in an early Prime Day deal, bringing the price down to $145 from its usual cost of $200. The clock comes in three neutral colors — Latte, Putty and Slate — all of which are covered by the 28 percent price cut.

Hatch Restore 2 has features to help put you to sleep, and wake you gently in the morning. To get the absolute most out of it, you’ll also need to subscribe to Hatch+ for $5/month, but the system is still usable with limitations if you don’t want yet another subscription in your life. In our review, we found it to be genuinely helpful for winding down at night and starting the day off on the right note, but you may need to play around with the settings over the course of a few days to figure out what works best for you.

Hatch Restore 2 has audio segments to help you relax at night, like a 25-minute narration called “Train of Thought” in which a train conductor talks you through her ticket collections and interactions with passengers, and tells you train facts. Engadget’s reviewer Amy Skorheim said the audio became “more effective at putting me to sleep than popping a melatonin.” Restore 2 also offers ambient sounds like naturescapes, white and pink noise, and the sound of cars passing by.

In the morning, a sunlight light will start to shine before your alarm goes off to help gently wake you up. You can assign rotating routines to start your day off differently each morning. “The Reset,” for example, will play affirmations. The Hatch Restore 2 gets sleep routines right, but it’s definitely pricey for what it offers, so take advantage of that $55 discount while it’s still available.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.