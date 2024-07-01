The Kindle Scribe Essentials bundle is nearly $200 off at Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, but the company is already running discounts on some of its biggest items. The latest deal comes on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, which includes a 64GB Kindle Scribe, Premium Pen and a leather folio cover. The trio is available for $324, down from $520 — a 37 percent discount.

The Kindle Scribe is one of our picks for best E Ink tablets for 2024, garnering a solid 85 in our launch review. Unlike other Kindles, the Scribe is meant for taking notes or marking up documents. It offers a 10.2” 300 ppi Paperwhite display that's glare-free and front-lit, allowing you to use it just about anywhere. Plus, it works with titles in the Kindle Store, PDFs, Microsoft Word and more.

The Premium Pen functions without any setup and it attaches directly to the Kindle Scribe's side. A shortcut button makes it easy to execute commands like highlight and erase. Then there's the leather folio cover, which protects the Kindle Scribe, closes magnetically and folds into a stand. It's worth noting that this deal doesn't include Pen replacement tips.

