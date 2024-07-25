The long-awaited Fallout: London fan mod is finally here
You'll need to downgrade from the current Steam version of Fallout 4 to check it out there.
It might be arriving a few months later than expected but Fallout: London is finally here. The expansion-sized mod for is out now on Steam and GOG. (which has a DRM-free policy),means the mod will work with both the Steam and GOG versions of the base game. There are some caveats, though, as the launch version of Fallout: London is incompatible with the recent .
Developer Team Folon is working to remedy that. In the meantime, you can download a pre-patched version of Fallout 4 from GOG now (the game is currently 60 percent off there). GOG and Team Folon have created a one-click installer for the mod to make it as easy as possible to jump in.
Things are a bit different on Steam, as the is incompatible with the mod. To play Fallout: London via that storefront, you'll have to downgrade the original game manually. That'll take a little work, but you can find a step-by-step guide on .
Fallout: London features a fresh story and environments, fully-voiced characters and new weapons, factions (including Camelot knights) and gameplay features to get to grips with. A trailer (with a Cockney rhyming slang-filled voiceover from someone who sounds like they're from the Manchester area) gives a decent overview of what's in store: Fallout but with a decidedly British slant on the post-apocalypse, innit.
It took Team Folon — a collective of hobbyist and professional developers — over five years to craft the mod. The original plan was to , but Bethesda's recent patch threw a spanner in the works.
In any case, the lengthy development process looks to have fallen in Team Folon's favor. There's been a since the of the TV show that debuted on Prime Video earlier this year. Bethesda and Microsoft weren't ready to capitalize on that with a new game (though a Fallout: 76 expansion ), so Team Folon might reap the benefits.