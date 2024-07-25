The long-awaited Fallout: London fan mod is finally here

You'll need to downgrade from the current Steam version of Fallout 4 to check it out there.

It might be arriving a few months later than expected but Fallout: London is finally here. The expansion-sized mod for Fallout 4 is out now on Steam and GOG. Buying it from the latter (which has a DRM-free policy),means the mod will work with both the Steam and GOG versions of the base game. There are some caveats, though, as the launch version of Fallout: London is incompatible with the recent major Fallout 4 update .

Developer Team Folon is working to remedy that. In the meantime, you can download a pre-patched version of Fallout 4 from GOG now (the game is currently 60 percent off there). GOG and Team Folon have created a one-click installer for the mod to make it as easy as possible to jump in.

Things are a bit different on Steam, as the current version of Fallout 4 is incompatible with the mod. To play Fallout: London via that storefront, you'll have to downgrade the original game manually. That'll take a little work, but you can find a step-by-step guide on Team Folon's website .

Fallout: London features a fresh story and environments, fully-voiced characters and new weapons, factions (including Camelot knights) and gameplay features to get to grips with. A trailer (with a Cockney rhyming slang-filled voiceover from someone who sounds like they're from the Manchester area) gives a decent overview of what's in store: Fallout but with a decidedly British slant on the post-apocalypse, innit.

It took Team Folon — a collective of hobbyist and professional developers — over five years to craft the mod. The original plan was to release Fallout: London back in April , but Bethesda's recent patch threw a spanner in the works.

In any case, the lengthy development process looks to have fallen in Team Folon's favor. There's been a major surge in interest in Fallout since the success of the TV show that debuted on Prime Video earlier this year. Bethesda and Microsoft weren't ready to capitalize on that with a new game (though a Fallout: 76 expansion dropped last month ), so Team Folon might reap the benefits.

