The Morning After: AI models from Apple, NVIDIA and more were reportedly trained on YouTube videos
Without permission.
Some of the world’s largest tech companies trained their AI models on datasets that included transcripts of more than 173,000 YouTube videos without permission. That’s according to an investigation from Proof News, which laid out how Apple, NVIDIA and Anthropic, among other companies, used transcripts of YouTube videos from more than 48,000 channels. This goes against YouTube’s own platform rules, which Google execs have repeatedly mentioned.
Earlier this month, Apple was criticized for failing to reveal the source of training data for Apple Intelligence, the company’s own spin on generative AI.
Not only have these AI models been trained on some of your favorite YouTube stars, like Marques Brownlee and MrBeast, but also Engadget’s own Cherlynn Low. (I love you, Cher.)
Intrigued by what else may be part of that dataset? Head over to the Proof News
— Mat Smith
The biggest stories you might have missed
Beats Pill review
A revival worth the wait.
To the surprise of many, Beats has re-entered the crowded market of Bluetooth speakers with a redesigned Pill ($150). Taking more aesthetic cues from its older models, it’s the Pill speaker you know and love(d), but upgraded for 2024. Better sound, lossless audio over USB-C and doubled battery life make this an impressive return.
This is what Google’s next foldable Pixel looks like
Taiwan’s version of the FCC spilled the beans.
Take a look at the unannounced Pixel 9 Pro Fold, from almost every conceivable angle. Android Authority spotted the photos at Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) archives and uploaded galleries of each of the four phones, including the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold. For the foldable, Google has moved the selfie camera to the inside screen for a wider field of view. The 9 Pro Fold also has slimmer bezels and a seemingly reduced fold crease.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals still going
Some of these will disappear soon.
This year’s Prime Day came with a surprising number of discounts for Apple products, the usual barrage of headphones, Amazon hardware and a 4K TV or two. While the official sale wraps up, there’s still time (and stock?) for some of these deals. The Engadget editorial team have teased out the best sale items worth your money.