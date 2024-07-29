The Morning After: Apple Intelligence may not arrive with iOS 18

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence may not be part of September’s public releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

According to Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, out by October. It’s not all bad news: The betas for these — with some of the AI features — will reportedly be ready for developers as soon as this week.

It’s a bit of a disappointment, though — just like my experience with the early beta of iOS 18. A lot of the most exciting software features teased seem to require the might of Apple Intelligence.

When the company’s take on AI does finally arrive, it may not offer everything teased at WWDC: An AI-powered Siri should arrive later.

A bit basic, a bit pricey.

Samsung’s new product category has arrived: Lightweight, comfortable and with a surprisingly rich trove of health metrics and data, it’s an impressive debut. No subscription also puts it ahead of the existing competition. It’s still a little pricey, however. Read on for our full review.

Companies argue $30 broadband is impossible.

A new government program is distributing federal funds through states to encourage internet service providers (ISPs) to offer lower rates for lower-income customers.

However, a letter sent to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed by more than 30 broadband industry trade groups, such as ACA Connects and the Fiber Broadband Association, raises “both a sense of alarm and urgency” about their ability to participate in the program. It claims a fixed rate of $30 per month for high-speed internet access is “completely unmoored from the economic realities of deploying and operating networks in the highest-cost, hardest-to-reach areas.”

