The Morning After: ChatGPT has an official iPhone app

OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS. It’s the first official smartphone app for the chatbot, joining a crowded field of third-party mobile AI software which also taps into the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 APIs powering ChatGPT.

It also allows switching between standard and GPT-4 language models for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, as well as conversation history (synced from your the desktop if you sign in with the same account) and the ability to export data and delete or rename conversations. It’s only available in the US for now, but the company says it will expand to additional countries “in the coming weeks.” It’s pretty much the same experience as the website.

At the same time, there are reports some tech companies are wary of staff using AI chatbots. (It’s already happened. In early April, The Economist Korea reported three Samsung employees shared confidential information with ChatGPT.) Apple reportedly fears someone inadvertently leaking proprietary data while using ChatGPT. To prevent that scenario, the company has reportedly restricted the use of ChatGPT and other AI tools, such as GitHub's Copilot that can autocomplete code. The Wall Street Journal also says Apple is working on large language models of its own.

The company said it's releasing 'groundbreaking titles' for fiscal year 2025.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, has shared its projections for the future along with its yearly earnings report. And apparently, it's gearing up for a year that will take the company “to even greater levels of success." The company expects the titles it's releasing in the fiscal year 2025 to help it achieve $8 billion in net bookings, or the net amount of products and services sold.

As IGN reported, Take-Two's net bookings for the previous fiscal year reached $5.3 billion. An almost $3 billion jump in net bookings is massive, and unless Take-Two is making another huge acquisition, GTA is really the only franchise that would enable it to achieve that goal. It’s also one of, if not the, biggest AAA game series in the world.

Custom soda machines are old news. We need custom sauces, and Heinz is happy to humor us. Kraft Heinz has unveiled a Heinz Remix dispenser that lets you customize sauces through a touchscreen interface. You choose from base sauces and add one or more "enhancers" at your choice of intensity. You want a splash of ketchup with a strong jalapeño accent and a hint of mango? You got it. The company plans to test Heinz Remix at unspecified restaurants in late 2023 to early 2024.

More details on the PlayStation’s accessibility controller.

Sony

Sony first shared information about its customizable controller back in January under the name Project Leonardo, and now we’re getting the finer details. The controller can be laid flat, placed at various angles and it can be installed on a tripod or other custom mount. The announcement brings it one small, and long overdue, step closer to offering parity with Microsoft, which released the Xbox Adaptive Controller back in 2018. However, the Access controller still has no release date or price, with more details coming "in the months ahead."

A beta will be available in August.

The next Mortal Kombat game is Mortal Kombat 1, a "reborn" take on the series, which promises new fighting mechanics and game modes. While most details are under wraps, you'll see many well-known characters as well as Kameo Fighters to help you mid-battle. And yes, the gore remains intact. A $110 digital Premium Edition will offer early access to the game (September 14th), a Johnny Cage skin that resembles actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and early access to playable characters and Kameo Fighters when they arrive post-launch. This makes me furious. Because Van Damme played Guile in Street Fighter: The Movie. And I’m easily angered.

