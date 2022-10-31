Twitter started verifying public figures to prevent scammers from distributing fake news. New owner Elon Musk, however, thinks the blue check is just a status symbol, and one people should pay for. The platform’s new owner has reportedly decided users will need to sign up for Twitter Blue to maintain verification, which will increase to $20 a month. It’s also reported Musk has given Twitter employees until November 7th to implement the changes, or he’ll start firing people.

I’m sure the blue check is, for some, little more than a bragging right, but it’s also Twitter’s fix to a fairly knotty problem. Back in the day, it was easy enough to create an account posing as a respected newswire to pump out fake stock information. The speed of Twitter’s platform means people can retweet something controversial about a stock price to their followers before they’ve clocked it came from the Well Street Jourral. Although, given Twitter’s new owner was responsible for the Funding Secured tweet, maybe that’s just allowed now.

The 14- and 16-inch variants have been delayed.

If you were hoping to snag a 14- or -16-inch M2 MacBook Pro before the holiday season, brace yourself. A new report suggests while Apple had planned to launch the high-end machines this fall, the company has kicked things back. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now believes we won’t see those models until March at the earliest. Hopefully, nobody is losing too much sleep over it, especially given just how much power the existing models are still throwing around.

In Hollywood, all square-jawed hunks are replaceable.

Netflix’s popular adaptation of The Witcher is getting a fourth season, but without the star power of its original leading man. Henry Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia for the show’s first three seasons, is (reportedly) freeing up his schedule to once again play Superman. Taking his place on the show is Liam Hemsworth, the youngest member of the Hemsworth acting clan, with a jaw that’s only marginally less square than his predecessor.

A Happy Little Sun, there.

If Bob Ross were alive today, this is the sort of news that, I’m sure, would put a big ol’ smile on his big ol’ face. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured an image of the sun where it looks like it’s smiling. The cause of this is little more than the coincidental clustering of coronal holes, but it’s sufficiently cute that we imagine it’ll be everyone’s desktop background for the next month at least.

