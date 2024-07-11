The Morning After: Everything Samsung revealed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024

There weren’t too many surprises (thanks, leaks!) at Samsung’s Unpacked event , held live in Paris with satellite events in New York, London and elsewhere. The big announcement was Samsung’s foray into a new kind of wearable, the smart ring.

Samsung claims it’s been able to cram its existing sensor tech into the Galaxy Ring’s smaller form factor. Made of titanium, it packs in an accelerometer and PPG sensors to measure blood flow and detect skin temperature. It can track metrics such as sleep score, movement during your slumber, heart rate, respiratory rate and menstrual cycles. Notably, there’s no subscription required to tap into all the tracking and metrics. Take that Oura and Fitbit . The Galaxy Ring will run you $400 when it launches on July 24.

Then there are the foldables. This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets the most attention, with upgraded camera sensors (50-megapixel wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors), which put the smaller foldable on par with the S24. There’s also a bigger battery too.

Meanwhile, the Z Fold 6 hasn’t got many major spec bumps (there’s the annual note that screens are tougher and both foldables feature even more enhanced hinges). Both devices pack an Interpreter app, which uses both the main and cover screens to swap translations and streamline communications. There are even more generative AI tricks too.

The biggest stories you might have missed

They could still amend and refile their complaint.

X has faced multiple legal battles since Elon Musk’s takeover. One suit concerns over 6,000 employees Musk laid off following his acquisition of the company and complains that he didn’t give them full severance. The X boss won a motion to dismiss the class action suit.

Judge Thompson found the Twitter severance plan did not qualify under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) because the employees received notice of a separate payout scheme prior to the layoffs. She ruled that the severance program adopted after Musk’s takeover applied to these former employees. Thompson’s order noted the plaintiffs could amend their complaint for non-ERISA claims.

Environmental groups accuse the company of ‘distorting the truth.’

Amazon says it’s now sourcing all its power from clean energy sources, seven years ahead of its own schedule. The company’s claim of achieving 100 percent clean electricity is based, in part, on billion-dollar investments in over 500 solar and wind initiatives. The company’s logic is that the energy these projects generate equals the electricity its data centers consume. But that energy goes to the general power grid, not direct to Amazon-specific power sockets.

It’s also, confusingly, adding a standard plan.

Xbox is increasing the price of its Game Pass again. Beginning on July 10, new subscribers will pay the updated price, while current subscribers will see the higher costs take effect starting September 12. For the US, Game Pass Ultimate prices will increase from $17 a month to $20 a month, while a year of access to Game Pass Core will jump from $60 to $75. Xbox Game Pass Standard is a new addition, for $15 per month. This plan offers access to Game Pass titles but without day-one release access to Microsoft-owned titles or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What happened to Game Pass? It was such a great deal — it still is, arguably — but Microsoft is making it increasingly confusing.

