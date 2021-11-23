The Morning After: Fitness smartwear that almost looks like normal gym gear

The ups and downs of smartwear have continued for at least a decade — longer than I’ve written for Engadget. For all the progress, innovation and big-player involvement (Levi’s, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Google and the rest), you rarely see a professional athlete — let alone a normal runner or gym-goer — in connected clothing.

Instead, we’ve all adopted smartwatches and fitness trackers, from cheap-and-cheerful step counters through to performance-level running watches and the Apple Watch Series. Is that ever going to change?

I’ve been testing out a new generation of smart clothing from Prevayl, a UK-based company looking to strike the middle ground between luxe gymwear brands, like Jacques, Lululemon, Castore and the rest, and tech companies that have tried to insert their sensors and technology into less...style-conscious garments. Prevayl's tiny sensor, which slides into an almost invisible pouch in the tee, tank and crop-tops, has a “clinical-grade” ECG, monitors breathing frequency, motion, body temperature. There’s even a bioimpedance sensor.

You can check out my early impressions here. I’m still intrigued in the future of smartwear, but the pricing (and need for multiple items) remains the big challenge. I don’t need to wash my fitness tracker band after every workout session. That can’t be said for smartwear.

— Mat Smith

If you loved the oldest Zelda games, this tiny console is worth $50.

For the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. last year, Nintendo released a special edition Game & Watch. Nintendo’s pulling the same trick this year with a 35th-anniversary Legend of Zelda-themed Game & Watch that just went on sale. And like last year’s model, it includes a color screen and full games, but the selection is more generous. It includes the original The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, both originally released on the NES. It also includes The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which came out on the Game Boy in 1993. It’s for die-hard Zelda fans, yes.

It also hit altitude and average speed records, the company claims.

John M Dibbs/Rolls Royce

Just two months after its maiden flight, Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Innovation has hit a top speed of 387.4MPH, tentatively smashing the speed record for electric airplanes, Gizmodo has reported. It also claimed the top speed of 345.4MPH over a three-kilometer course and lowest time to a 3,000-meter altitude, doing so in just 202 seconds. The records have yet to be certified, but if the 345.5MPH speed stands, it would beat the current record of 213MPH.

A script has been written for the pilot.

Blade Runner director Ridley Scott has confirmed a TV show based on the sci-fi classic is in the works. The filmmaker also mentioned in an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today that work is progressing on the Alien series. Scott didn't provide any insight about who's involved with the Blade Runner series — or how it ties into his movie or the sequel.

But orders are for pickup only.

Uber Eats is moving into the cannabis market. Starting today, users in Ontario can place an order at retailer Tokyo Smoke through the app. Don't expect an Uber driver to drop off joints, though — it's pickup-only for the time being.

Users will need to confirm they're of legal age before they can make their purchase, and orders will be ready for pickup within an hour. At the store, buyers will need to present their ID to Tokyo Smoke staff to prove they're aged 19 or older.

