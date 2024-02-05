The Morning After: Joe Rogan’s new Spotify deal

It could be worth $250 million and also allows him to stream on other platforms.

The biggest podcast in the world makes many people furious, but it’s still the biggest podcast in the world. Now, the man behind The Joe Rogan Experience has signed another deal with Spotify, worth an estimated $250 million. The deal allows the streamer to distribute Rogan’s podcasts on additional platforms, including a video version for YouTube, but it also includes a revenue-sharing agreement based on ad sales, in case Rogan burns through those hundreds of millions too quickly.

Rogan has been a regular source of controversy since signing up, in particular with uninformed COVID opinions, which prompted doctors and scientists to demand Spotify update its misinformation policy. Spotify claimed it wasn’t responsible for Rogan, that it was a platform, not a publisher. Now Spotify will be publishing Rogan’s projects elsewhere, what will be its defense next time?

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

You won’t be able to use a Bluetooth mouse with Apple Vision Pro

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ review: A taste of generative AI in everyday use

20 years later, Facebook is a supporting character in the Mark Zuckerberg universe

Its lenticular optics make ghostly 3D avatars.

iFixit

Apple uses a stereoscopic 3D effect to make your virtual eyes look more lifelike on the Vision Pro’s EyeSight outer display. It has a widening optical layer and a lenticular lens layer over the OLED screen, so exposing the panel shows “some very oddly pinched eyes.” The optical nature of the added layers also explains the EyeSight display’s dim output. iFixit is unraveling the headset to figure out how Apple does it all.

And there may be a dedicated app soon.

According to a leak, Google may change the name of its AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini. It would make sense for Google to do so — the company introduced its new multimodal AI model, Gemini, at the end of 2023. The changelog, shared by Android app developer Dylan Roussel and dated February 7, notes a paid Gemini Advanced tier will be available. It also mentions a Gemini app for Android.

The SLIM lander has since gone dormant.

JAXA

Japan’s SLIM lander managed to turn back on more than a week after it plopped upside down onto the surface of the Moon — but now, it’s gone dormant for the duration of the lunar night, and it may not wake up again. Lunar night lasts the equivalent of two Earth weeks and can get colder than -200 degrees Fahrenheit. Its chances of resuming operations aren’t great, but then again, it’s already surprised us once.

