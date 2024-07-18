The Morning After: Meta may hold back its next-gen AI models from the EU

Meta has reportedly decided not to offer its upcoming multimodal AI model and future versions to customers in the European Union, citing a lack of clarity on the European regulators’ data protection rules. These newer AI models process not only text but also images and audio, and power AI capabilities across Meta’s platforms. Meta’s move follows a similar decision by Apple, which recently announced it would not release its Apple Intelligence features in Europe due to regulatory concerns.

Meta told Axios it still plans to release Llama 3, the company’s text-only model, in the EU. The company’s primary concern stems from the challenges of training AI models using data from European customers while complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU’s data protection law. That said, Meta still plans to launch these new AI models in the UK, which has similar data protection laws to the EU.

