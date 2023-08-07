The Morning After: Motorola’s new Razr is not a good phone

It’s wild to me that a phone costing north of a grand is somehow midrange, but that’s the mad, mad world of foldables. The Morning After’s own Mat Smith reviewed Motorola’s new 2023 Razr, a lower-end device below the flagship Razr+, and found it wanting in so many ways. Performance isn’t great, the cameras are poor and the cover display is so small it’s unusable.

In the UK, this handset is retailing for around $1,025, and while currency conversions aren’t an exact science (well…) that figure is officially Too Much for Smith’s wallet. He says that, when the handset arrives in the US, if it isn’t priced under $800, then don’t even think about it. And, even if it is, is the joy of a folding display really worth the underwhelming package that surrounds it?

– Dan Cooper

If you’re caught using exploits, you will be named and shamed.

I’m no fan of a culture too quick to name and shame – we’re all running the same race but carrying baggage of varying weights upon our backs. But Activision feels there’s an exception for those folks playing Call of Duty online with cheat software running in the background. The latest update to its Ricochet anti-cheat system will detect users playing less than fair, boot them from the game and let everyone know they’ve been dealing with a cheater.

It’s a beautifully packaged all-in-one studio but… you know.

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Nomono’s all-in-one podcast studio has a list of features long enough to get Devindra Hardawar to spend time playing with it. For $2,490, you get an egg-shaped charging case with four wireless lavalier microphones and a space recorder for capturing room tone. Once you’re done bantering, the audio is instantly uploaded to a cloud server for easy editing, but that’s not ready to go right now. If you’re a budding podcaster with the better part of three grand to spare and are curious if you should pick one up, read all of Devindra’s review to find out more.

Fancy paying to skip the commute?

Google has always gone the extra mile to keep its employees on its campus for as long as possible. Now, as it tries to claw people back to the office, it’s offering cheap nights in its campus hotel to encourage people to ditch working from home. Because, you know, the thing great companies value is the quality of your presenteeism, not the quality of your work.

