The Morning After: Musk backs down from OpenAI lawsuit

Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI, a day before a judge was set to hear a request for dismissal . Musk sued OpenAI, saying its founders had violated its nonprofit status, to become a de-facto part of Microsoft. OpenAI said there was no such violation, and the lawsuit was likely a way for Musk to gain access to its secrets. Despite ending the suit, Musk might be nursing this grudge, tweeting if Apple integrates OpenAI’s tools into its software, he’ll ban iPhones from his companies .

— Dan Cooper

You’ll even have to stroke your own chin.

Light

Light, makers of a “minimalist” handset that does most of what a dumbphone would do with an added layer of pretension, has launched its third-generation device. The Light Phone III gains a black-and-white OLED display, camera and a built-in NFC chip for mobile payments . But it’ll cost you $800, which should be enough to send you scrambling for a $40 Nokia instead.

$5 a month for better-sounding sound.

We might know how much more Spotify’s high-fidelity plan will cost, should the thing ever arrive. Rumors suggest the plan is coming by the end of the year and will cost $5 a month on top of an existing Premium subscription . Much as there are rumors of extra features thrown into that mix, it’s a significant charge on top of what Apple Music charges for the same thing.