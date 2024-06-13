The Morning After: Musk sued for sexual harassment
Former SpaceX engineers say the billionaire created a hostile work environment.
A . The suit comes in the wake of a blockbuster WSJ report that on Musk’s treatment of SpaceX employees. This same group penned an open letter in 2022 highlighting Musk’s behavior which, they say, caused them to be fired. They have also filed complaints against SpaceX with the NLRB, another government agency Musk is waging war against.
— Dan Cooper
The biggest stories you might have missed
Even Sam Altman bowed to Tim Cook.
Apple may be coy about what it calls its machine-learning platforms, but it’s not as if everyone doesn’t know it’s leveraging OpenAI’s technology. . Not to mention that if it can get people to pay for an OpenAI subscription, it’ll more than pay for itself over time. Not that OpenAI is hurting for cash right now — it’s apparently raking in as it did last year.
And revealed tools used to serve law enforcement requests.
A hacker has reportedly obtained the personal information of Tile customers, its parent company has admitted. . The breach may have also revealed Tile has a special tool used to process location data requests made by law enforcement.