The Morning After: OpenAI reveals its AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT

OpenAI announced a new AI-powered search engine prototype called SearchGPT. It’s described SearchGPT as “a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.” The company plans to test out the product with 10,000 initial users, then roll it into ChatGPT after gathering feedback.

It’s a spicy time to launch AI-powered search engines. Last month, Perplexity faced criticism for summarizing stories from Forbes and Wired without adequate attribution or backlinks to the publications. It also ignored robots.txt, a way for websites to tell crawlers that scrape data to back off. Earlier this week, Wired publisher Condé Nast reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Perplexity and accused it of plagiarism. Also: see the Reddit drama earlier this week.

SearchGPT categorizes its results with short descriptions and visuals, but according to some early users, just like its chatbot forebears, accuracy is… lacking.

It’s also expanding access.

Google is making its Gemini AI faster and more efficient across the board. You now have access to 1.5 Flash, its generative AI model designed to generate responses more quickly and efficiently, even if you’re not paying for access to Google’s AI. The company says you’ll notice improvements in latency and in the tool’s reasoning and image understanding.

AirPods clones that actually deliver.

Sure, Samsung copied Apple in multiple ways on its Galaxy Buds 3 ($180) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ($250). Not only in physical design (remember when Samsung ribbed Apple for the AirPods’ stems?), but the third-gen Buds mirror a few features from AirPods too. That includes Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ and Voice Detect. However, the best features require a recent Samsung device, while ANC, on an open-type earbud, is basically useless.

YouTube’s spokesperson reiterated it would be a ‘clear violation’ of its terms.

AI company Runway reportedly scraped “thousands” of YouTube videos and pirated versions of copyrighted movies without permission. 404 Media obtained alleged internal spreadsheets suggesting the AI video-generating startup trained its Gen-3 model using YouTube content from channels like Disney, Netflix, Pixar and popular media outlets. 404 Media found that prompting the video generator with the names of popular YouTubers listed in the spreadsheet spat out results bearing an uncanny resemblance. Entering the same names in Runway’s older Gen-2 model — trained before the alleged data in the spreadsheets — generated “unrelated” results.

Blizzard plans to experiment with various team compositions after the controversial 5v5 switch.

Overwatch 2 developers plan to experiment with a range of team compositions beyond the role-locked 5v5 format of the current game. That includes a potential revival of six-player teams from the original Overwatch.

Game director Aaron Keller wrote the team was “exploring how we can test different forms of 6v6 in the game to gauge the results.” Faced with increased team shooter competition , it could be a move to keep its most loyal fans.

