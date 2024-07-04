The Morning After: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 leak early

We already told you what to expect, but if you demand more proof, the leakers will oblige. This time, @evleaks on X released copies of product pages (and images) for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The main spec changes are for the flip. Previous Galaxy Z Flip models only had 12-megapixel rear cameras, so the Flip 6's purported 50-megapixel wide camera (paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide) is a huge upgrade. If the leak is accurate, it'll also have a bigger battery.

According to the product pages, Samsung didn't give the Galaxy Z Fold 6 many substantial upgrades, but the new model will have a slightly larger front display. Conversely, the folding main display is slightly smaller and the phone is a bit thinner.

The leak spoils Samsung’s July 10 party a little, but we reckon the company has plenty more to show off, including the official debut of its Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That’s a lot to get through in a single presentation — hopefully, Samsung keeps a tight run-time for my sanity.

Japan’s Digital Agency announced on Wednesday it ditched the use of outdated floppy disks to operate its government computer systems. The only system still in place that requires the use of floppy disks is an environmental system that monitors vehicle recycling, according to Reuters. Digital Minister Taro Kono told the news agency in a statement, “We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!”

Kono’s battle against outdated tech in government departments started in 2022. I. The country’s love affair with fax machines is well known — Kono has his sights on those next.

Success at last.

While some apps still need extra support to run on Windows on Arm, the Surface Laptop 7 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip have combined to create a nearly ideal platform for everyday productivity. The design is appealing, the battery life is excellent and the display is bright. The price is premium, starting at $1,300, but Microsoft has finally nailed the Arm-powered laptop.

It has all the features you’d expect.

Proton now has its own version of Google Docs in its own cloud storage service, and like the company's other products, it comes with end-to-end encryption. The company says its flavor of Docs "offers a unique solution in a market where most popular products neglect privacy" and recommends it for use in the healthcare, media, finance, and legal industries. Like Google Docs, Proton Docs has advanced formatting and image embed options. You’ll also be able to pull other document formats into Proton for editing, like Word files.

