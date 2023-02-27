The Morning After: Scientists confirm a fifth layer inside the Earth's core

Tear down the middle school geology posters: We have an update. A team at Australian National University (ANU) has found evidence of a new fifth layer to the planet, an iron-nickel alloy ball in the inner core. The scientists found the hidden core by studying seismic waves that travel up to five times across the Earth's diameter – previous studies only looked at single bounces. The earthquake waves probed places near the center at angles that suggested a different crystalline structure deep inside.

The ANU researchers also believe the innermost inner core hints at a major event in Earth's past that had a "significant" impact on the planet's heart. As researchers told The Washington Post, it could also help explain the formation of the Earth's magnetic field. The field plays a major role in supporting life as it shields the Earth from harmful radiation and keeps water from drifting into space.

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

The biggest stories you might have missed

The spacecraft successfully docked on Saturday evening.

ROCOSMOS

MS-23, the Soyuz spacecraft Russia sent to bring cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth, has arrived at the International Space Station. According to Space.com, the vessel docked with the ISS at 7:58 PM ET on Saturday evening. MS-23 was scheduled to launch later this year, but Roscosmos was forced to push up the flight after MS-22 – Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio’s original return craft – sprung a coolant leak in December following a micrometeoroid strike. If an emergency broke out on the ISS and the entire crew had to evacuate, it wasn’t clear whether MS-22 could carry its crew safely back to Earth. That’s no longer the case, now the Soyuz spacecraft is docked.

Continue reading.

You can watch it on YouTube before paying out for a Paramount+ sub.

If you can’t resist the chance to see the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation one last time, Paramount is offering a free way to watch the first episode of season three. The debut episode sees Jean-Luc Picard return from retirement (yet again) after his friend and former first officer Will Riker receives a warning from Dr. Beverly Crusher. We’ve shared opinions on the first six episodes, but if you’re still intrigued, now there’s a chance to make your own mind up.

Continue reading.

ChatGPT is popping up on the Kindle Store, and even Spotify is looking at AI.

Engadget

The AI news just won’t stop! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discussed the latest on Bing AI – Microsoft is loosening up recent restrictions, following reports of its bad behavior – as well as the rise of ChatGPT stories on the Kindle store. Spotify is also launching its own AI DJ, starring the digitized voice of one of its current hosts.

Continue reading.