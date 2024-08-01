The Morning After: Squid Game returns on December 26

After the live experiences, TV shows based on TV shows and a boom in childhood South Korean games and hobbies, Squid Game returns for season two. Almost three years after the bleak, lightly anti-capitalism drama became a massive hit in the US. Season two will hit Netflix December 26, with a final third season coming sometime in 2025.

In a letter, series director and writer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, teased the continuation of Seong Gi-hun’s revenge, facing off against Front Man. We’re expecting more death, betrayal and enough delicious Korean food to make me want to take a trip to Seoul.

Steve Huffman called out Microsoft for scraping data from Reddit.

Reddit boss Steve Huffman called out Microsoft and other AI search engines, like Anthropic and Perplexity, for not paying for the information their AI models have seemingly scraped from Reddit. “Without these agreements, we don’t have any say or knowledge of how our data is displayed and what it’s used for, which has put us in a position now of blocking folks who haven’t been willing to come to terms with how we’d like our data to be used or not used,” Huffman said in an interview with The Verge. Reddit said it’s blocking unauthorized data scraping by updating its Robots Exclusion Protocol (robots.txt), and it’s already stopped Microsoft’s Bing from accessing the social site’s data.

The best way to listen to your inflight movie with wireless headphones.

Twelve South’s AirFly Duo is a dongle that connects Bluetooth earbuds and headphones to in-flight entertainment systems. The device is currently on sale for $30, and I swear by it. It plugs into any 3.5mm audio jack, so you can use it with gym equipment, older gaming systems or even TVs. I used it with my Switch before Nintendo finally enabled Bluetooth audio.

OpenAI joined several entertainment industry groups in backing the NO FAKES Act.

US senators have introduced a bill to combat the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes. The legislation would hold online platforms accountable for deepfake content by requiring them to label the material. If it passes, the NO FAKES Act would create an option for people to seek damages when their voice, face or body are recreated by AI. Both individuals and companies would be held liable for producing, hosting or sharing unauthorized digital replicas.

It follows the Senate’s recent passage of the DEFIANCE Act , which would enable victims of sexual deepfakes to sue for damages.

