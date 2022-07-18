The Morning After: 'Stray' tie-in merch includes a limited-edition cat backpack

Annapurna Interactive is selling a branded cat carrier to coincide with its new adventure game Stray. The publisher teamed up with pet accessories brand Travel Cat for the limited-edition carrier, just a few days before the game hits PlayStation and PC on Tuesday. (PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can play the game at no extra cost – the first time a third-party title will appear on a higher PS Plus tier on its release date.)

It's a version of a Travel Cat’s Fat Cat bag, with neon and charcoal colors inspired by the cyberpunk setting of Stray. The pet accessory company says the $140 carrier is sturdy and breathable, with space for more than one cat.

In a curious bit of serendipity, this announcement coincided with Engadget’s own guide to the top backpacks . Sadly, we didn’t consider the cat carrier segment. Next time!

-Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Provided component shortages don't get the best of Apple.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is already working on M2 versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, less than a year since both appeared. The design and features of the two computers are “likely to stay roughly the same” since Apple only redesigned the line last year to add MagSafe charging, more ports and better displays. The primary change will be the addition of M2 versions of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips the company offers through its current models.

“Some might accuse us of theft…"

Dbrand

The Nothing Phone 1 is a striking device, but thanks to limited availability, good luck buying one. Enter Dbrand, which you might recall for its PS5 shells and skins that Sony once summarily banned. The accessory maker has announced a new “Something” line of skins that promise to transform your iPhone 13 Pro Max, Pixel 6 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra into a faux transparent device. Its “Something” skins are available to buy through Dbrand’s website for $24.95.

Production is slated to begin early next year.

Polestar won’t officially debut its next EV until this fall, but the company has shared initial pricing information. The company’s Thomas Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 would start at €75,000 and top out at around €110,000. Judging by current exchange rates, the automaker’s first electric SUV could cost between $75,700 and $111,000 when it arrives in the US. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Polestar 3’s specs, but the company has said the SUV will feature the same dual-motor powertrain as the Polestar 2 and a 372-mile range.

These images of Jupiter were taken during the telescope's commissioning period.

NASA

When the James Webb team was calibrating the telescope, they took photos of Jupiter to see if it can be used to observe nearby celestial objects like moons and asteroids, as well as other elements like planet rings and satellites. The answer, it turns out, is yes.

A photo taken by the telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument’s short-wavelength filter (above) clearly shows the gas giant's distinct bands and its moon Europa. The Great Red Spot is also perfectly visible, even though it looks white due to the way the image was processed.

