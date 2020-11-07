The Morning After: Tesla delays another vehicle to 2022

Tesla’s electric pickup isn’t going anywhere this year. The company has quietly pushed the release of the electric pickup to next year. That's according to its configuration page, telling you that you'll get to customize your truck when "production nears in 2022." This applies regardless of model — single-motor trucks were always going to arrive later, but a new 2022 launch seems to for the dual- and tri-motor machines, too.

Tesla delivering on its promises has been a rare feat recently. Just last month, its semi truck was also pushed back to 2022, due to supply constraints, both in sourcing batteries and the general mayhem that is COVID-19. Oh, and then there’s the Tesla Roadster, delayed until, yep, 2022.

Elon Musk said in January that there would only be a "few deliveries" of Cybertrucks in 2021, and that volume production was set for 2022. While the company stuck to that claim in its July quarterly report, the company only recently finished the engineering design for the EV, which would have made for an extremely tight production schedule.

-Mat Smith

Its face mask is no longer a project.

Project Hazel is now the Razer Zephyr and you can sign up to test the device ahead of its launch later this year. Since we first saw the mask at CES 2021, Razer has added internal lighting and a silicon face seal. However, we still don’t know how much it’ll cost.

It claims there was a mixup over the music streaming feature.

No, no, no, it was all just a misunderstanding .

Take off from New Zealand.

The private spaceflight firm has revealed that its CAPSTONE mission will lift off from the company's original launch complex in New Zealand sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mission was originally slated to launch in early 2021. However, the launch will represent a technical breakthrough for Rocket Lab. While the Electron rocket will serve a familiar role in carrying the mission into space, this will be the first time the company uses its Photon platform to put a satellite on a lunar trajectory.

Even your controller can dim for late-night game sessions.

Microsoft has started publicly testing an Xbox night mode that should make it more comfortable to play after dark. The feature can dim the screen, power button and even your controller light. An optional blue light filter theoretically helps reduce eye strain, and you can disable HDR to avoid extra bright images. The mode is currently limited to testers in the very early Alpha Skip-Ahead ring.

Doximity has trouble in its comments sections.

CNBC has found a deluge of bogus anti-vaccine claims on Doximity, an industry networking tool for doctors. While shared stories are from well-established news outlets and scientific publications, the comments are apparently rife with misinformation on vaccine safety, mask effectiveness and natural immunity. Doximity told CNBC it had rules barring material that contradicts public health guidelines, adding that it had a "rigorous" comment review process where physicians screened content. The company didn't explain the glut of anti-vaccine comments, however, or say when it might remove them.

