The Morning After: The Analogue Pocket could be the definitive retro handheld

After teasing, delaying and just generally riling up retro gamers, Analogue’s Pocket is almost here. Engadget’s James Trew — one of those aforementioned riled-up types — is currently testing one out. So while he racks up enough hours of play for a full review, we get a few first impressions. Tetris, the Game Boy OG, is pretty much exactly how you remember it, with the original pixel grid, motion blur and even the sound. There’s even a link port for some very old-school multiplayer.

Analogue has announced that orders for the Pocket open again today. If you want this surprisingly authentic taste of handheld gaming’s past, it’ll set you back $220.

— Mat Smith

No Apple account needed.

Apple has released Tracker Detect , an Android app to help you if you don’t have an iOS device to find out if someone is using an AirTag or other Find My-compatible device to snoop on your location. When the app finds a nearby AirTag, it flags it as an Unknown AirTag. If it follows you for 10 minutes, you can use the app to tell the tracker to play a sound, making it easier to find. You can tap the device with your NFC-compatible phone for instructions on how to disable it.

Continue reading.

Naturally, it has Bluetooth.

Dremel

Dremel is the standard when it comes to rotary tools and the new 8260 features firsts for the company. Not only does it feature a Bluetooth connection, it’s got a more powerful brushless motor. The former means it can connect to Dremel's mobile app, which has an interactive guide that tells you what accessory and RPM you need to use to cut through specific materials.

Continue reading.

Oh and there are NFTs.

Universal Music Group is working with avatar company Genies to create digital versions of its artists, as well as non-fungible token (NFT) outfits and accessories, for use in virtual worlds. In the coming months, through an NFT marketplace run by Genies, fans will be able to buy and sell virtual merchandise. Universal Music is fascinated by NFTs. Last month, it announced a virtual band comprising four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

Continue reading.

And magical nail art upgrades.

Square Enix

Judging by all the teaser videos released so far, Forspoken is promising a swathe of visually stunning elemental spells and a hero that can dash, glide and traverse a fantasy world quicker than any Assassin’s Creed protagonist. It’s from an entirely new game studio — under Square Enix’s wing — running on a proprietary games engine. While we didn’t get to play it, we do have a better idea of exactly how Forspoken will play.

Continue reading.

Matching DualSense wireless controllers are coming, too.

Sony

After shutting down third-party PS5 console covers with legal threats, Sony has launched its own official $55 PlayStation five colors. And they’re pretty bright! And 55 bucks!

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed



MGM lets potential employees try out jobs in VR

Apple Music's Siri-only plan is now available as iOS 15.2 rolls out

Apple's 24-inch 8-core iMac M1 falls to a new all-time low at Amazon

GOG offers steep discounts on ‘Disco Elysium,’ ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and more

Nike acquires virtual sneakers and crypto-collectibles startup RTFKT