The Morning After: The best Amazon Prime Day deals so far

Amazon’s retail phenomenon is back and everywhere. Prime Day is here to offer deals on stuff you might want (and even more deals on stuff you don’t), and so far this year, discounts are pretty substantial on big-ticket items.

While a lot of the Kindle deals aren't super compelling, the base Kindle, our best budget ereader, is now $85, if you’ve somehow resisted ereaders till now. It’s also a good year to upgrade your headphones. Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM5, are discounted to under $300, while the AirPods Max are now $395. If you’ve been waiting on wireless buds, the AirPods Pro are now just $169 — a $80 discount.

And we say “so far,” because we wrote this at 7AM — and expect more details to surface as we dig deeper. Keep an eye on Engadget for all the best Prime Day deals.

— Mat Smith

It’s 100 percent recycled fabric now.

Apple

Hoping for new HomePod mini colors? Well, Apple just announced one. But, there’s not much to get excited about. The company revealed a Midnight hue for its tiny speaker, replacing the Space Gray version, which was pretty much black.

With a big ole’ camera bump.

"Pixophone" on TikTok via YTechB

We’re less than a month from the next Made by Google event, and we may already know one of the marquee announcements. TikTok user pixo_unpacking (via YTechB) posted videos of apparent pre-production samples of Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 XL over the weekend. This year’s Pixels could have a substantial camera module redesign, changing the camera visor into an elongated oval — one that juts out a fair bit.

Musk wanted extra time for “an important design change to the front.”

Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that Tesla’s robotaxi event scheduled for August has been delayed until October. The CEO replied on X (the former Twitter, which he owns) to a user’s post that he “requested what I think is an important design change to the front, and extra time allows us to show off a few other things.” This seems to echo what Bloomberg reported last week: delaying the event would give Tesla more time to build additional prototypes. The initial teaser for the company’s robotaxi came on the same day Reuters reported Tesla was pulling the plug on a planned $25,000 budget model.

Apple Intelligence won’t be here until the fall.

Apple’s first 2024 public betas have arrived. You can now install early builds of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia to preview Apple’s software updates before their official arrival this fall.

However, all these will be missing Apple Intelligence, which won’t be available in beta until the fall. That’s what powers many of the most exciting features teased by Apple earlier this year, like optional ChatGPT integration, a more powerful Siri, Safari highlights, writing tools and more. Still, you can now make your Messages text animated, and there is, finally, RCS support for texting your Android pals.

