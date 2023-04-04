The Morning After: Twitter keeps legacy verified blue ticks around, for now A new change makes it hard to tell who paid $8 for a subscription.

Last week, Twitter said it would start winding down the legacy verified program on April 1st, but over the weekend, that didn't happen, because (according to The Washington Post) unverifying users is a painstaking manual process. Meanwhile, another report indicated around 10,000 of the top-followed sites would retain their legacy checkmarks, even if they didn't subscribe to Twitter Blue. And now, Twitter is displaying the same status for both legacy verified and Twitter Blue subscribers, making it difficult to tell them apart. Twitter said Twitter Blue would cost $1,000 per month for organizations, plus an additional $50 per month for individual affiliates in the US.

At the moment, I still have my blue tick, but I am very ready to bid it farewell.

– Mat Smith

It was a landslide at 89 percent, but voter turnout was low.

Photo by Steve Dent/Engadget

Paris residents have dealt a blow to e-scooter rental companies Lime, Tier and Dott, voting in an 89 percent landslide to ban "trotinettes" from streets amid low voter turnout. The French capital will likely become the second European city after Barcelona to prohibit the devices, as mayor Anne Hidalgo has promised to respect the referendum. Any ban won't affect e-bikes or privately owned scooters.

An incredibly late April Fool's Day joke.

As of Monday afternoon, if you open the Twitter web client, the loading screen and main interface will display an icon depicting Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who inspired the Doge meme, instead of the company’s trademark blue bird. Perhaps the stretched-thin engineering team was simply late on delivering on an April Fools’ project?

The Windows handheld offers better specs, but will it be a better value?

After an April 1st announcement that prompted skepticism (don't announce real products on April Fools' Day, folks), ASUS has confirmed it's building its own handheld, the ROG Ally. While the company is light on details, it notes the system will run Windows 11 and use a custom AMD Ryzen chip. You can even plug in an external GPU. The company hasn't shared pricing or release dates. However, you can sign up for an alert when pre-orders begin at Best Buy.

The WF-C700N features active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Sony

Sony has an upcoming pair of budget earbuds with noise cancellation. The WF-C700N will set you back $120 when they come out, $20 more than the WF-C500 model they’re expected to replace. Based on a Best Buy listing spotted by WinFuture, the true wireless buds will be available on April 21st. But Sony's own product page for the earbuds estimates the arrival date of April 17th to 18th.

