The Morning After: UK competition regulator investigates Apple and Google's mobile dominance

Apple and Google’s domination across the mobile internet is under scrutiny again. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers. The CMA noted that Apple and Google have a "stranglehold" over mobile device operating systems, app stores and browsers, with 97 percent of UK web browsing in 2021 on either Apple- or Google-owned browsers.

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

It’s... iconic?

Hyperkin

Hyperkin is creating a licensed replica of the Xbox 360’s iconic gamepad. It’s called Xenon – a reference to the console’s pre-release codename and IBM-made PowerPC processor. The controller brings back the nearly two-decade-old design but with a detachable USB-C cable and headphone jack. It also comes with Menu, View and Share buttons, ensuring the controller is fully compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and PC. No word on the release date or pricing just yet.

Continue reading.

Not every console is on sale, however.

Demand for current consoles has been through the roof for the better part of two years now. Sadly, that means there’s not much of an incentive for retailers to offer heavy discounts. However, if you’re thinking of getting the basic Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series S, you might be in luck. Nintendo's repeating the same deal as Black Friday in previous years: a base-model Switch with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to its Switch Online service.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Xbox Series S is available for $250, $50 off its standard going rate. The Series S has fallen to $250 in the past, but this is still a good price if you want a secondary console or a more affordable route into the Xbox game library. Make sure to keep an eye on our deals account on Twitter for the biggest breaking deals this Black Friday.

Continue reading.

It's the first time the agency has shut off access to other networks.

The FCC has finally cut off provider Global UC from other networks after it allegedly failed to meet requirements for protecting against scam robocalls. Now the company is no longer in the Robocall Mitigation Database, other carriers (including intermediaries) will have to stop accepting its traffic. In October, the FCC said it would cut off seven firms that didn't share their anti-robocall strategies despite warnings.

Continue reading.

The update will bring a survival golf mode to the 'Wii Sports' successor.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports is finally getting golf – one of the key sports missing from the spiritual successor of Wii Sports. From November 28th, you'll have access to 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Along with casual modes you can enjoy with family and friends, you can check out a survival golf mode.

Continue reading.