The Morning After: What we’re expecting at Google’s 2024 Pixel event

Thanks to a string of leaks and Google’s own teases — usually following said leaks — we know we’ll get the official reveal of the Pixel 9 lineup.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will be straight-up successors to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro but rumors suggest Google will add a Pixel 9 Pro XL, with a larger screen. All three of the phones are expected to have a redesigned, chonky camera module and possibly even a new chipset.

Alongside all those phones, we’re expecting a lot more news on Gemini, Google’s flavor of AI powered assistant, and Android 15. Yep, we’re on no. 15 already. More leaks and rumors point to updated smartwatches and wireless buds too. And, dare I say, a new streaming box. The Made by Google event kicks off August 13 at 1PM ET. Plenty of time for more leaks, right?

— Mat Smith

Intel will cut over 15,000 jobs in a sweeping cost-cutting effort

I really want to like Star Wars Outlaws

Meta’s Threads has 200 million users

Don Lemon is suing Elon Musk and X

Boeing eats another $125 million loss over Starliner woes

Suno admitted it trained its AI model on copyrighted songs.

In June, music labels Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group sued music AI startups Udio and Suno, claiming they trained their AI models by scraping copyrighted materials from the internet. In today’s court filing, Suno acknowledged its neural networks do, in fact, scrape copyrighted material. It argued the scraping was all part of a backend tech process to create “non infringing” new products. These don’t contain samples, so where’s the problem? Well, everywhere according to the RIAA, which represents music labels and initiated the lawsuit.

A bug in the Cybertruck–Fornite crossover has now been patched out.

Fortnite

A new DLC pack for Fortnite offered players a chance to drive the Tesla Cybertruck in-game. Now, a week later, several players have posted videos of a glitch when they used the Cybertruck during a match. Art imitates life: Tesla’s real world Cybertruck is contending with issues with its windshield wiper that could reduce the driver’s visibility. Then there was the stuck accelerator pedal recall from April.

It claimed it was disproportionately impacted by spam filtering.

A federal judge dismissed a case brought by the Republican National Committee (RNC) against Google over its Gmail service. The suit alleged that Google’s email platform labeled GOP fundraising emails as spam at a higher rate than those from the other side of the aisle. The ruling marks the second case the RNC has lost over allegations of unfair filtering by Gmail. The RNC filed a lawsuit in the same court in 2022. This dismissal with prejudice means it cannot bring the case to another court — but it can still file an appeal against Calabretta’s decision. That is unless the RNC is busy with other things, like, perhaps, a presidential election.

