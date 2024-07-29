The new Astro Bot PS5 controller is pretty dang adorable

Sony’s currently prepping a Mario-like adventure game for PS5 that’s inspired by its cute little Astro Bot mascot character. That title arrives on September 6 and looks like an absolute blast. Taking a page from Nintendo, the company also just announced a themed DualSense controller to commemorate the release. It's pretty dang adorable.

The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller is an homage to the titular bucket of bolts, who made his first appearance in a collection of VR minigames released back in 2013. Sony calls the controller a “true work of art” and it's easy to see why. This thing is certainly purdy. There are a pair of robotic peepers right on the touchpad. The handles and buttons feature Astro Bot’s signature blue accent.

The company has also explained how the upcoming 3D platformer takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s many features. The developer has increased the number of textures that players can feel through the controller via haptic feedback. The adaptive trigger response has been refined to take advantage of the protagonist’s new powers. Sony describes being able to ‘feel the thruster rattling” when using a jetpack, as an example.

It says that every new power up in the game “has been given that same special treatment.” This includes the Dual Speeder gadget, which quite literally turns the controller into a motion-controlled spaceship. These new features are for all DualSense gamepads, and not just the one that looks like a robot.

The themed controller costs $80 and ships the very same day as the game, on September 6. We played a demo of Astro Bot back in June and came away impressed. We said it “feels fantastic” and that the whole thing is “infused with childlike joy.” Mario had better look out.