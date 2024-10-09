The newest Apple iPad mini falls to a new low of $350 for October Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

During the last day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale, Apple's current-model iPad mini is still going for just $350. That's $30 less than it sold for during Prime Day in July and marks a new all-time low for the smallest Apple tablet. The 30-percent discount takes a $149 off the $499 sticker price. Though, you'll notice the deal only applies to Prime members, so you'll need to have that subscription in place to get the full discount.



It's important to note that a new iPad mini may be announced soon — possibly during a yet-to-be announced October Apple event. But that new tablet isn't likely to be discounted. Plus, what you buy now should get years of support, considering the 4th generation of the iPad mini got five years of OS and security updates after it was discontinued in 2019, and the 5th-gen iPad model is still supported after getting dropped from the official lineup in 2019.

We name the mini the best (and only) compact option in our guide to the best iPads. As far as where the model lands on Apple's tablet continuum, on one end there's the massive, 13-inch, M4-equipped, professionals-only, computer-replacing iPad Pro. Over at the other end is the mini. It's good at things like showing cooking videos, handling FaceTime calls and playing games — almost like a giant iPhone.

The diminutive slab has an 8.3-inch screen that's pretty easy to hold in one hand, thanks to bezels that split the difference between screen real estate and giving your fingers a comfortable place to grip. It's equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic system on a chip (SoC), which makes it technically faster than the standard 10th-gen iPad. And It's compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

When it came out back in 2021, Engadget's Valentina Palladino gave it a respectable review score of 89, praising the portability, that lead her to use it more often that she thought she would. She also found the updated 12MP front camera to be particularly nice for FaceTime calls, particularly with the Center Stage feature that keeps you in focus as you move about your space.

