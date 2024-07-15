The OmniBook Ultra 14 is HP’s first AMD-powered next-gen AI PC

Windows laptops are in a bit of transition thanks to the recent introduction of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs . However, that designation currently only applies to systems featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips . But now, with some help from AMD, HP’s OmniBook Ultra 14 is packing even better AI performance in a thin and light chassis.

Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series chips, the OmniBook UItra 14 is said to deliver up to 55 TOPS of AI performance, which is more than the 45 TOPS you get from the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus’ Hexagon NPU. HP claims this will support a range of new features including faster AI image generation, improved camera effects in video calls and more. Meanwhile for non-machine learning-related tasks, the OmniBook Ultra also sports an integrated Radeon 980 GPU. But perhaps most importantly, because AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 silicon is based on x86 architecture, you won’t run into app compatibility issues as you do with the existing crop of Arm-based Copilot+ PCs. That means you can play games like Fortnite and League of Legends whose anti-cheat systems have not yet been updated to work on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 hands-on photos HP OmniBook Ultra 14 hands-on photos

To help expand the OmniBook UItra’s AI abilities, HP also created its own AI Companion app, which includes the company’s Wolf Security system, an improved version of its Smart Sense performance optimization tool, support for Windows Studio Effects and Poly Camera Pro and more. Notably, HP says the laptop will also get a free update that will unlock all of Windows 11’s current AI features like Image Creator and real-time transcription, which will make the OmniBook Ultra 14 an official Copilot+ PC. That said, there’s no official timetable for when that patch will be available.

As for the rest of the system, careful observers may have already noticed that the OmniBook Ultra sports a very familiar design. That’s because unlike HP’s Qualcomm-powered OmniBook X which was built using a brand new chassis, for its latest AI PC, HP reused the frame from one of its Spectre laptops for the Ultra. This is why the notebook features those distinctive angled corners.

The OmniBook Ultra also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (a first for any AMD-powered HP laptop), one USB Type-A slot and a 3.5mm audio jack. And while both the OmniBook X and OmniBook Ultra are 14-inch systems, the latter features a larger 68 Wh battery (versus 59 Wh for the OmniBook X), resulting in a slightly bulkier device that weighs 3.5 pounds and measures 0.65 inches thick (compared to 2.98 pounds and 0.57 inches for the X).

Unfortunately, at this point, it remains to be seen if AMD’s new AI-focused chip can deliver the same level of longevity we’ve gotten from current Copilot+ PCs, though HP is touting around 13 hours of life in Mobile Mark and up to 21 hours of continuous video playback.

The HP Omnibook Ultra is slated to go on sale sometime in August starting at $1,450.