The 'Resident Evil 4' remake will support PS VR2

At some point in the not-too-distant future, you'll be able to experience the Resident Evil 4 remake in virtual reality. Capcom revealed during today's PlayStation Showcase that PS VR2 support is on the way. The VR mode will be a free update for the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4, though Capcom didn't say when it will be available. One thing the company has confirmed: you'll be able to wield Leon's knife more freely.

This is not a massive surprise given that several other Resident Evil games have VR support (Resident Evil Village can be played on PS VR2) and the RE4 remake is one of the most widely acclaimed games of the year so far. Still, if you've been looking for a reason to revisit Resident Evil 4 — or perhaps to pick up a PS VR2 headset in the first place — the news may be music to your ears.

Elsewhere, Sony showed off more PS VR2 games during the stream, including Arizona Sunshine 2. The zombie-splattering sequel will arrive later this year. Synapse, an action shooter from nDreams Studio, will hit PS VR2 on July 4th.

Meanwhile, those who have been waiting for Beat Saber to land on PS VR2 won't have to wait much longer. The rhythm game is coming to the platform today, along with a new pack of Queen songs.