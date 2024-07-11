The second-gen Ring Indoor Cam is 50 percent off for Prime members ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Here's a solid offer for Prime members who are looking to beef up their home security without waiting for Amazon Prime Day to roll around. You can scoop up a second-gen Ring Indoor Cam for $30 , which is 50 percent off the usual price. This is one of the best Prime Day deals on security cameras that we've spotted so far — it's a record low for the Ring Indoor Cam.

The latest model of the camera allows you to get a live look at what's going on in your home from wherever you are with 1080p HD video. There's color night vision support as well.

When the Ring Indoor Camera detects movement, you'll get a real-time alert. You'll be able to select the area of coverage so you only get a heads up about significant movement. You can receive notifications via your phone or an Echo smart speaker and watch video from the camera on an Echo Show.

One handy feature will let you rewind the footage to a few seconds before an incident that triggered a motion event took place. This advanced pre-roll function will help you get a better understanding of what happened, Amazon suggests.

The camera comes with a swivel mount, so you can place it on a wall. But you'll need to be judicious about positioning. The camera is not battery-powered so you'll have to plug it into an outlet.

If you subscribe separately to the Ring Protection Plan, you'll be able to record all videos and review stored footage for up to 180 days (but just seven days for still images). You'll have the option of sharing videos too. The deal is part of a broader sale on Ring gear .

