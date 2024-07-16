The Sonos Era 100 drops to $199 for Amazon Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Audio gear is one of the hottest categories during any big tech sale, so of course there are some great deals to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Several Sonos smart speakers are available at a discount during the event, including the Era 100, which the company introduced last year to replace the Sonos One. The Era 100 has dropped to $199, which is $50 off and a record low. While Prime members can obviously pick up the speaker at that price from Amazon, Sonos is matching the deal.

The Sonos Era 100 is our pick for the best midrange smart speaker and we gave it a score of 88 in our review. Engadget deputy editor Nathan Ingraham felt that it delivers great audio quality and loud volume. I have to concur with that — I have two that I use as rear speakers in my home theater setup and the T-Rex in Jurassic Park has rarely sounded as terrifying.

Support for Bluetooth and line-in audio is definitely welcome, and the speaker's built-in microphones make Trueplay tuning (a feature that optimizes the audio for the physical space the Era 100 is in) a breeze. On the downside, the loss of Google Assistant support is a bummer and while you can pair up two Era 100s for stereo audio, you won't get true stereo separation.

That said, the Era 100 is a great little speaker that you can place just about anywhere. It's a solid upgrade option for those ready to move on from more budget-friendly options like the Echo Dot and Nest Mini.

If you're looking for something portable instead, consider the Sonos Roam 2, which has dropped from $179 to $143. Once again, Sonos is matching that deal. That's a pretty solid discount on a speaker that's only been around for a couple of months.

The Roam 2 has a couple of immediate improvements over the original model (which we still recommend as a portable speaker option). You don't need to set up the Roam 2 over Wi-Fi before connecting a device to it via Bluetooth, so you can take it straight to the great outdoors. The Roam 2 also has separate Bluetooth and power buttons to reduce confusion after Sonos used a single button for both functions on the OG Roam.

