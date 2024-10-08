The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $298 for October Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Cue my jealousy as my favorite headphones — which I paid full price for — go on sale for Amazon Prime Day. That's right, Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available for just $298, down from their sticker price of $400. The sale includes all four colors, including the recently introduced Smoky Pink option.

We gave the WH-1000XM5 a 95 in our review when Sony released them in 2022, and they are still holding up against all their newer competitors. I'm not the only one who loves these headphones: here at Engadget, we've named them the best wireless headphones on the market.

One of the best things about the M5s is how comfortable they are. I've used them on a few transatlantic flights this year, and the fit, combined with the incredible active noise cancellation, meant I could sleep the whole way without any disruption. Plus, they have excellent sound quality, with double the processors and microphones of the WH-1000XM4s.

The M5's predecessor is also on sale, with the WH-1000XM4 down to $228 from $348. Despite being an earlier model, these are still an amazing option and offer one thing the M5s don't: folding. Released in 2020, this model garnered a 94 in our review thanks to their great sound quality, ANC and comfort

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.