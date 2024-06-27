The Steam Summer Sale is here to empty your bank accounts

It’s that time of year again. The Steam Summer Sale is officially live, offering deep discounts on thousands of games and even the Steam Deck. The sale goes until July 11, so you have a bit of time to browse and fill up that wishlist.

The venerable Steam Deck is on sale, with some caveats. The deals only apply to the LCD model, and not the newer OLED version. Also, the 256GB LCD is not on sale. That leaves the 64GB at $300 instead of $350 and the 512GB model at $382 instead of $450. Incidentally, that puts the 64GB model at the same price as the Nintendo Switch. I love the Switch, but it sure can’t run Elden Ring.

Speaking of Elden Ring, it’s on sale for $42. The good news? That’s a 30 percent discount. The bad news? There’s no sale for the recently-released (and brutally difficult) expansion DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. That’ll have to wait for next year.

That’s not the only AAA title available at a discount. Cyberpunk 2077 is half off, at $30, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is $48, which is 20 percent off. It’s rare to find a discount on Baldur’s Gate 3 at all, so this might be just the time to finally try out 2023's Game of the Year winner. Hogwart’s Legacy is just $24, the indie smash Palworld is $23 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is more than 50 percent off, at $32.

There are also plenty of indie darlings available for cheap. The iconic Stardew Valley is $9 and the retro shooter Cuphead is $14. The fantastic Dave the Diver is also $14, which is a discount of 30 percent. Hades is $10, but the sequel remains full price. Even the recently-released smash hit Balatro, which is a sort of roguelike sequel to poker, is on sale, though only with a ten percent cut.

The Steam Summer Sale includes some really deep discounts on popular games. We are talking impulse buy territory here. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is only $4 and the renowned platformer Celeste is just $2. Borderlands 2 is $3, Castle Crashers is $1.50 and Batman: Arkham Knight is $2. As usual, The Witcher 3 is heavily discounted at $4.

If you are like me, you’ll use this sale to snatch up anything that’s been hanging out in your wishlist for a while, where it will then go into a digital unplayed pile until the end of time. To that end, a researcher recently used SteamIDFinder's database to calculate that unplayed Steam games account for $19 billion dollars. Let’s get it to at least $20 billion by July 11.