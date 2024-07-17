Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
These are the best SSD deals from Samsung, Crucial and others that are still on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Plus Prime Day deals on microSD cards and other storage gear.
It would be a mistake to miss out on all of the SSD and storage deals brought on by Amazon Prime Day. These gadgets typically fall to some of the best prices of the year during Prime Day, and this year is no different. Some of our top picks for the best SSDs are on sale now, as well as portable drives, microSD cards and more.
Now’s the time to stock up, regardless of if you need a high-capacity SSD for your PS5 or a new portable SSD to offload photos and files from your daily driver. We collected the best Prime Day SSD deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. And remember, Prime Day ends tonight
If you're looking for even more Prime Day deals, check out Engadget's Prime Day hub where you'll find all of the best tech deals you can get for the shopping event this year.
Samsung’s 990 Pro SSD has been discounted to $150 for Prime Day. We generally recommend Samsung SSDs if you need one for your game console or gaming rig thanks to their fast speeds, overall reliability and various capacities to choose from. The 990 Pro is one of the latest models, and the bundle with the drive and a heatsink is also discounted for Prime Day.
Our top pick for the best portable SSD, Crucial’s X9 Pro, is on sale for $98 right now. In our testing, we found this model to have excellent performance, and it stays relatively cool even when putting it through the ringer. It comes with a five-year warranty, and it stands out for its compact yet rugged, IP55-rated design.
The Crucial MX500 internal drive has dropped to $52 for Prime Day. A longtime favorite of ours, this drive has a 2.5-inch design, which should allow it to slot into most laptops and desktops easily. It also sports AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data in the event of a power failure.
You can pick up the Samsung T7 Shield SSD for only $100 right now. This model supports read/write speeds of 1,050/1,000 MB/s, and it has an IP65-rated design. It’ll resist damage from water and dust, and it can withstand drops from up to 9.8 feet high.
The Samsung T9 portable drive is on sale for $130 right now. In addition to boasting quick read and write speeds, this new SSD has dynamic thermal guard to manage high temperatures, and it works with all sorts of devices including phones like the iPhone 15 and game consoles.
The Kingston XS1000 drive is on sale for $75 for Prime Day. It’s another one of our top picks for the best portable SSDs available now, earning a top spot thanks to its fast performance, five-year warranty and super-compact design (it fits easily into a pocket). Just note that it has no formal IP or drop ratings, so it’s best for indoor, deskside use.
WD’s My Passport portable SSD has dropped to $99 for Prime Day. It’s a good option for most people who need a portable SSD for basic use, but we’ve also recommended it to photographers thanks to its speedy performance, compact design, drop protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.
The Samsung Pro Plus microSD has dropped to $21 for Prime Day. It’s our top pick for the best microSD card for most people right now thanks to its consistently fast speeds and overall great value for the money. You get a full-sized SD card adapter with this version as well.
The Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD card is on sale for $20 right now. If you’re looking for a slightly faster option than the Pro Plus, this is a good alternative. It was the fastest microSD card we tested for our guide, and it, too, comes with a full-sized SD card adapter.
The Samsung Evo Select microSD card is on sale for $15 for Prime Day. It earned a spot in our microSD card guide thanks to its overall great value. If you’re just looking for a relatively cheap card to outfit your tablet, Nintendo Switch or other device with decently speedy storage, you can’t go wrong with this model.
If you need more than 1TB of space, meanwhile, the 2TB version of Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card for Xbox is your only option. It’s currently discounted to $230. That’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s $20 below the device’s average street price over the last few months. The 1TB version of this card is also on sale for $130, but there’s little reason to get that when WD’s model is $10 cheaper and offers virtually identical performance.
To be clear, both Xbox cards are hugely overpriced compared to more traditional SSDs. Still, they’re just as fast as the Xbox’s internal storage, and setting them up is as simple as plugging them into the console’s expansion slot — no extra steps required. These deals should make them a tiny bit easier to stomach if you’re running out of room on your Series X/S and don’t want to constantly delete and reinstall games to make space.
It’s a drag, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card. (You can technically use a standard external hard drive as well, but you’ll only be able to store current-gen games on it, not play them.) Right now, there are only two official expansion cards available, but both of them are on sale for Prime Day. The WD Black C50, for one, is down to $60 for a 512GB model and $118 for a 1TB model.
