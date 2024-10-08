These Prime Day SSD deals are the best we found for Amazon October Big Deal Days

If you have a PC, tablet, gaming handheld in need of a storage boost, Amazon’s latest October Prime Day sale looks to be a solid time to upgrade. The two-day event, which runs through Wednesday, includes a handful of all-time lows (or at least near-lows) on recommended internal and external SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gear. We’ve picked out a few deals worth your time below, and we’ll update this post as new offers arise. Just note that you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to see some of the offers.

Samsung 990 Pro w/ heatsink (4TB) for $266 ($219 off) : The Samsung 990 Pro is widely rated as one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives on the market. This variant comes with a heatsink, so it’s PS5-ready from the jump, though it’s probably overkill for more casual tasks, and it’s always possible to save cash by adding your own heatsink to a cheaper SSD. That said, if you don’t want to bother with that and you need a ton of space, this is an all-time low.

WD Black SN850X (2TB) for $140 ($50 off) : If you want a similar performing drive but need more capacity, this deal should fit the bill. The SN850X is the top PCIe 4.0 pick in our guide to the best SSDs . This discount isn’t an all-time low, but it’s about $10 to $15 below the 2TB model’s usual going rate over the past several months. The 4TB model is about $45 off at $264 as well, though we've seen that one go for much less in the past.

Lexar SL500 portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($45 off) : This is another USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 model, so most people can safely skip it for a cheaper USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD or, if you need more performance, a faster USB4 drive. If the SL500 fits into your setup, though, this discount is about $5 to $10 less than the 1TB model’s usual street price.

Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD (2TB) for $147 ($43 off) : You need a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 to take full advantage of it, but the X10 Pro is essentially a faster version of the X9 Pro above. Again, this discount isn’t an all-time low, but the 2TB model has typically retailed around $190 in recent months.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD (1TB) for $65 ($70 off) : The similarly pocketable Beetle X31 should do the job if you only need 1TB of space. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we’ve seen and takes about $25 off the drive’s usual street price.

Kingston XS1000 portable SSD (2TB) for $102 ($38 off) : The diminutive Kingston XS1000 is the runner up pick in our guide, and this deal takes about $20 off the 2TB drive's average street price as of late.

Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($10 off) : The X9 Pro is the top pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs , combining dependable performance with a rugged compact design. We've seen this 1TB model go for much less in previously sales, but it's sat in the $90 to $100 range for almost all of the past year. This discount marks the lowest price we've seen since January.

Samsung Bar Plus USB flash drive (128GB) for $13 ($8 off): The Bar Plus is a basic but dependable thumb drive if all you need is a simple stick to hold and transfer files. It’s typically sold between $15 and $20 over the past year.

Lexar Professional Silver Plus microSD card (256GB, 2-pack) for $39 ($7.49 off): The Silver Plus is among the faster UHS-I microSD cards on the market (so long as you use an appropriate USB adapter). This discount is an all-time low for a pair of 256GB cards.

Lexar Professional 1066x microSD card (1TB) for $75 ($70 off): The Professional 1066x is another serviceable (if unspectacular) card we’ve tested for our guide. This deal takes about $15 off the average street price we’ve seen recently for the 1TB model.

SanDisk Ultra microSD card (1.5TB) for $89 ($61 off): If you don’t care about performance so much and just want a big chunk of space for as little cash as possible, this deal should work. You’ll have to deal with slower transfer speeds, but the discount takes roughly $20 off this 1.5TB card’s typical going rate in recent months.

WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $121 ($37 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months.