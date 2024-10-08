Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
These Prime Day SSD deals are the best we found for Amazon October Big Deal Days
Prime Day SSD sales include gear from Samsung, Crucial, Lexar and others.
If you have a PC, tablet, gaming handheld in need of a storage boost, Amazon’s latest October Prime Day sale looks to be a solid time to upgrade. The two-day event, which runs through Wednesday, includes a handful of all-time lows (or at least near-lows) on recommended internal and external SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gear. We’ve picked out a few deals worth your time below, and we’ll update this post as new offers arise. Just note that you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to see some of the offers.
Best Prime Day SSD deals
WD Black SN850X (2TB) for $140 ($50 off): If you want a similar performing drive but need more capacity, this deal should fit the bill. The SN850X is the top PCIe 4.0 pick in our guide to the best SSDs. This discount isn’t an all-time low, but it’s about $10 to $15 below the 2TB model’s usual going rate over the past several months. The 4TB model is about $45 off at $264 as well, though we've seen that one go for much less in the past.
Samsung 990 Pro w/ heatsink (4TB) for $266 ($219 off): The Samsung 990 Pro is widely rated as one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives on the market. This variant comes with a heatsink, so it’s PS5-ready from the jump, though it’s probably overkill for more casual tasks, and it’s always possible to save cash by adding your own heatsink to a cheaper SSD. That said, if you don’t want to bother with that and you need a ton of space, this is an all-time low.
Crucial P310 (2TB) for $177 ($88 off): The P310 is a small-size SSD for more compact devices like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally. It uses cheaper QLC memory, not the more performant TLC, but reviews suggest it'll still run well in something like the Deck. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 2TB variant.
Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($10 off): The X9 Pro is the top pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs, combining dependable performance with a rugged compact design. We've seen this 1TB model go for much less in previously sales, but it's sat in the $90 to $100 range for almost all of the past year. This discount marks the lowest price we've seen since January.
Kingston XS1000 portable SSD (2TB) for $102 ($38 off): The diminutive Kingston XS1000 is the runner up pick in our guide, and this deal takes about $20 off the 2TB drive's average street price as of late.
SK Hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD (1TB) for $65 ($70 off): The similarly pocketable Beetle X31 should do the job if you only need 1TB of space. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we’ve seen and takes about $25 off the drive’s usual street price.
Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD (2TB) for $147 ($43 off): You need a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 to take full advantage of it, but the X10 Pro is essentially a faster version of the X9 Pro above. Again, this discount isn’t an all-time low, but the 2TB model has typically retailed around $190 in recent months.
Lexar SL500 portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($45 off): This is another USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 model, so most people can safely skip it for a cheaper USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD or, if you need more performance, a faster USB4 drive. If the SL500 fits into your setup, though, this discount is about $5 to $10 less than the 1TB model’s usual street price.
Best Prime Day microSD card and other storage deals
Samsung Bar Plus USB flash drive (128GB) for $13 ($8 off): The Bar Plus is a basic but dependable thumb drive if all you need is a simple stick to hold and transfer files. It’s typically sold between $15 and $20 over the past year.
SanDisk microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch (128GB, 2-pack) for $28 ($12 off): SanDisk’s Switch-branded microSD card isn’t the fastest we’ve used, but it’s perfectly suitable for most use cases, and this is a solid value for a two-pack.
Lexar Professional Silver Plus microSD card (256GB, 2-pack) for $39 ($7.49 off): The Silver Plus is among the faster UHS-I microSD cards on the market (so long as you use an appropriate USB adapter). This discount is an all-time low for a pair of 256GB cards.
Lexar Professional 1066x microSD card (1TB) for $75 ($70 off): The Professional 1066x is another serviceable (if unspectacular) card we’ve tested for our guide. This deal takes about $15 off the average street price we’ve seen recently for the 1TB model.
SanDisk Ultra microSD card (1.5TB) for $89 ($61 off): If you don’t care about performance so much and just want a big chunk of space for as little cash as possible, this deal should work. You’ll have to deal with slower transfer speeds, but the discount takes roughly $20 off this 1.5TB card’s typical going rate in recent months.
WD Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card (1TB) for $121 ($37 off): It’s a pain in the neck, but the only way to fully expand the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a proprietary expansion card such as the C50. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s $10 to $20 cheaper than the typical street prices we’ve seen over the last several months.
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB) for $199 ($50 off): If you want to add 2TB to your Xbox, meanwhile, this is the best price to date for Seagate's expansion card. There's little performance difference between this and the C50, so which one is best simply comes down to how much space you need.
Expired Prime Day deals
SK Hynix Platinum P41 (1TB) for $76 ($19 off MSRP) : This matches the lowest price we’ve seen in a year for SK Hynix’s speedy PCIe 4.0 internal SSD. It’s a fine option for PCs or the PlayStation 5 — just note that it doesn’t come with a heatsink. Crucial T705 (2TB) for $240 ($160 off) : Most people don’t need to pay extra for an ultrafast PCIe 5.0 drive like the T705, but if you have heavy-duty performance needs and you own a compatible motherboard, this is about $45 off the 2TB model’s average going rate.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.