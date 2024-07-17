This Amazon Prime Day deal on a four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers has the best price we've seen

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day has been dropping hot deals all week and things don’t seem to be slowing down. One of today’s best deals is for a four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers , which are down to $65. That’s a record-low price and a discount of $35. You get two black trackers and two white trackers, so they can sub in during a game of backgammon. We tested and reviewed this product so we know these tags are the real deal.

Samsung’s tracking tags are extremely reliable and easy to use, and both are reasons why they made our list of the best Bluetooth trackers . This is obviously the best choice for those already tied into the Galaxy ecosystem, but they only work with Samsung devices. This could be a dealbreaker for some.

We loved the large finding network and the attractive design. These things are downright cute. The design also features a large hole near the top which makes it easy to attach keys, cables, luggage or even bicycle components. The affiliated app features an intuitive interface that makes it easy to track down lost objects.

I already mentioned the biggest downside. This product only works with Samsung phones and tablets. This is in reference to the app and finder network. You can pop the tags on anything and let them do their thing. Each tag does include an NFC code that pulls up contact info and a custom message, if someone with an iPhone happens to find one laying about.

