This early Prime Day deal on the 13-inch iPad Air M2 is down to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There's good news for anyone shopping early Prime Day deals. The 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is available for a record-low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Our choice for 2024's best overall iPad is down to $749 from $799 for the 128GB model. The sale is running on the Blue, Purple and Starlight models, but the Space Gray option is only $769.

Apple released its 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip earlier this year and we're big fans. We gave it a 91 in our review thanks to its great mix of features for the money. For starters, it's the first 13-inch iPad that you don't have to shell out Pro money to get. It offers a 60Hz LCD display, a USB-C port and that M2 chip. The chip means it will likely be compatible with upcoming Apple updates and features for quite some time. Other changes include the front camera existing in landscape and compatibility with a new Apple Pencil Pro.

If you're in the market for something a bit cheaper then check out the 11-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip. It has almost the same features as its larger counterpart (the brightness rating is slightly lower) but is available for $559, down from $599 — a seven percent discount.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.