This is the one Prime Day phone deal you shouldn't miss

Get the Google Pixel 7a for half off thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

An Amazon Prime Day deal has the Google Pixel 7a down to a record-low price. The phone, which only launched last year, typically costs $500 but is available now for half off at $250.

Even at its full price, the Google Pixel 7a is a well-rounded device that balances cost and power. At half off, it’s worth looking at if you have an older (or lower-end) Android phone and want features and specs that won’t be dramatically inferior to many flagship handsets.

The phone resembles the Pixel 7, which it riffs off of, and has a two-tone design with a similar camera bar. The build uses thermal-formed polycarbonate (or, as Engadget’s Sam Rutherford called it, “nice plastic”) that feels premium.

The Pixel 7a is also a solid entry point into Google AI if that’s your thing. The phone supports Circle to Search, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser and more.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

If you’re more interested in hardware than AI tricks, the Pixel 7a offers an impressive 6.1-inch OLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. ( The latter isn’t something you always see in mid-ranged handsets.) The phone uses a Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Performance won’t likely let you down unless you’re coming from a higher-end model from the last year or so.

It also includes fast charging, IP67 water and dust resistance and a 64MP rear camera (with all of Google’s machine-learning photography magic). Its camera held up surprisingly well against the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra, its pricier generational peers. Its battery lasted over 17 hours in our video rundown tests, passing the Pixel 7 Pro.

