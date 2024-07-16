This Prime Day deal brings the Essential Roomba robot vacuum and mop down to its lowest price yet

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Roomba Combo Essential was already pretty budget-friendly to begin with, but you can now get the 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop for $85 less than its retail price of $275 in a Prime Day deal. The robot vacuum is currently on sale for $190 as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day festivities, and it's a great discount — as well as a record low — for a model that was released a mere three months ago.

When iRobot announced the Roomba Combo Essential, it said the vacuum-mop hybrid outperforms the Roomba 600 Series and has 20 times more suction power. This model is 25 percent better at picking up dirt from hard floors than the Roomba 600 Series, iRobot said, and it has a longer battery life. Its smart navigation system can clean your house in rows — for up 120 minutes — and its app will let you set cleaning schedules, so the Roomba can do its job even if you're not home.

The robot can even return to its charging station by itself when its battery runs low, so you don't have to worry about having to plug it in when you come home. When you are home, you can start a cleaning session anytime either by tapping the Clean button in the iRobot Home app or issuing a voice command via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

If you don't really need a mop and just want a regular robot vacuum, you can get the Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum instead. It has the same features as the Combo Essential and will only set you back $160, which is the lowest price yet for a device that usually goes for $250.

