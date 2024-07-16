This Prime Day deal on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones will save you over $100

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have dropped to $298 for Amazon Prime Day. This is more than $100 off and close to a record low. In other words, this Sony Prime Day deal is about as good as you’re gonna get for some of the best wireless headphones out there.

These over-ear headphones have all the bells and whistles you could ask for, including a fantastic noise cancellation system, a new audio processor, multipoint connections, touch controls, voice controls and more. There’s a reason why these cans topped our list of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones.

First of all, these headphones simply sound great, thanks to redesigned audio drivers. They are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time, with soft cushions on the exterior. The ANC is top notch and the battery will last around 30 hours before requiring a charge. The call quality is also on point.

We appreciated the touch controls and the option to use voice commands for certain actions. The algorithm will automatically pause playback when you start talking, which is a nice touch. So what’s the downside? We dinged it for the high price, but this sale seems to have alleviated that complaint. Otherwise, these are just some dang good headphones.

Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds doesn’t stop with these. The WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds are also available at a discount. They now cost $228, which is more than $70 off and is a new record low for the set.

