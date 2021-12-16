TikTok rolls out 1080p uploads and more editing features

It's a busy day for TikTok . Not only has the company announced upcoming changes for the recommendation algorithm, it's rolling out a bunch of editing features that should improve the look (and maybe the sound) of your videos.

Perhaps the most important update is support for 1080p uploads in select countries. You'll be able to share videos at that resolution by switching on the Upload HD setting from the "More options" section of the publishing page.

The app is offering an easy way to improve the overall look of a video. With the new Visual Enhancement button, TikTok says it will improve the exposure, low-light and color correction aspects with a single tap. After you record or upload a video, you can tap the Enhance button on the right panel. If you don't like the changes, tapping the button again will undo them.