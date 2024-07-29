TikTok's Sound Search lets you find videos by humming or singing

There are so many songs and trends floating around on TikTok that it can be hard to keep track of them. If you're open to singing — or at least humming — a little tune, that might change. TikTok has started rolling out a new feature called "Sound Search" that allows you to hum, sing or play a song, and the platform will show you the tune and videos that use it, TechCrunch reports.

That last point sets it apart from YouTube, which lets you search for a song in the same way but doesn't pull up videos that have it. It's also ahead of the long-standing Shazam, which requires you to play the real song rather than hum a few bars to identify it.

TikTok's Sound Search, however, does seem to work better when a song is more popular on the app. In some instances, singing lyrics might show, instead, a video about a topic or word mentioned instead of the actual song. The new feature is accessible by going to the search bar, clicking the microphone and picking Sound Search. Currently, Sound Search is only available to a small group of users in select areas.