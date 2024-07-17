Tinder's new AI will pick your most attractive photos for you

Tinder is trying to end the long-festering nightmare of having to actually look at yourself long enough to choose profile pictures. The new Photo Selector feature uses AI to pore through pictures to pick the ones most likely to get that much-coveted right swipe.

The tool has been in a testing phase since August of last year and it’s finally ready for prime time. Photo Selector works by automatically browsing through a smartphone’s entire camera roll and using AI algorithms to pick the, well, hottest ones. It’s like a supercharged version of the pre-existing Smart Photos feature .

“With Photo Selector, Tinder offers a digital companion that curates a diverse selection of photos from users’ camera roll optimized to help users find a match,” the company wrote in a press release.

You have to pose for a selfie and give the system access to the camera roll to get started. The AI uses that selfie to find other photos and presents you with a selection of your best and brightest glow ups. You make the final selections and then get married and sail off into the sunset or whatever.

Photo Selector will be available to US customers later this month, with a global launch coming at some point during the summer. I very much plan on popping a wig and some glasses on my cat to try to trick the algo.