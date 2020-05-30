Toyota's RAV4 plug-in hybrid will be available this summer for $40,000

Toyota’s RAV4 Prime will be available for purchase this summer, and its prices will start at $38,100, not including the company’s $1,120 fee for delivery, processing and handling. When it comes out, the plug-in hybrid will officially become the second fastest vehicle in the automaker’s lineup — only the Toyota Supra can best it with its 4.1 second rating.

We first saw the RAV4 Prime at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, where the company revealed that it has up to 302 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds. Toyota says the vehicle can drive up to 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, which gives it the greatest EV range out of all the PHEV SUVs on the market.