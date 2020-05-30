Latest in Gear

Image credit: Toyota

Toyota's RAV4 plug-in hybrid will be available this summer for $40,000

The RAV4 Prime is the second fastest vehicle in Toyota's lineup.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
38m ago
Toyota’s RAV4 Prime will be available for purchase this summer, and its prices will start at $38,100, not including the company’s $1,120 fee for delivery, processing and handling. When it comes out, the plug-in hybrid will officially become the second fastest vehicle in the automaker’s lineup — only the Toyota Supra can best it with its 4.1 second rating.

We first saw the RAV4 Prime at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, where the company revealed that it has up to 302 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds. Toyota says the vehicle can drive up to 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, which gives it the greatest EV range out of all the PHEV SUVs on the market.

The RAV4 Prime will come in two versions: SE and XSE. While the basic SE grade will set you back $38,100, the more premium XSE grade will cost you $41,425, excluding the delivery fee. The latter has a two-tone exterior paint scheme, including a Supersonic Red version, 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a moonroof and a Qi-wireless phone charger. It will also be equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen display with Toyota’s Audio Plus system, whereas the SE grade will have a 8-inch touchscreen entertainment console. As Autoblog notes, the vehicle might not cost you that much overall, since its price could still be offset by up to $7,500 in federal tax credit, as well as potential state incentives.

